Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $218,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 808,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,464. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

