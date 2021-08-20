Phoneum Price Tops $0.0002 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $673,515.10 and $6,029.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00848902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048887 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,249,447,606 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

