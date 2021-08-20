Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $3.86 million and $14,053.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00189942 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,802,652 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

