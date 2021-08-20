Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 11,238 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Clovis Oncology worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.