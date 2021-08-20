Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $375,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

