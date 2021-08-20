Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $230.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

