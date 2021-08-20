Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.62% of Unifi worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $2,051,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 60.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 163.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $400.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

