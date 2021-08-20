Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.21% of Energizer worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

