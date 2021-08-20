Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 557 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $162.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.24.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.