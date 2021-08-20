Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $234.93. 43,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,114. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

