Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 934 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 934 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $13.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.80. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,451. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

