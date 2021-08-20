Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. 65,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,329. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

