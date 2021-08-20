Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.76% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 344.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $340,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

UGA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.