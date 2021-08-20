Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $499,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ResMed by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $285.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,856. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $286.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,247 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

