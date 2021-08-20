Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $618,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 122,953 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 324,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.53. 84,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

