Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.67. 158,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

