Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,376. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

