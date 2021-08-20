Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

