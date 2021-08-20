Piper Sandler Comments on TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 258.80 and a beta of 1.56.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,212 shares of company stock worth $2,750,193 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

