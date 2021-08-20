Piper Sandler Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $17.50

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of CLB opened at $24.71 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

