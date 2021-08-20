Piper Sandler Cuts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $33.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.38.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 24.44 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 25.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

