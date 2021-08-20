Pivotal Research Boosts Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $46.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

