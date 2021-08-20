PIXEL Hits Market Cap of $3.00 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $3.00 million and $13.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.19 or 0.01392441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00346041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00156825 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

