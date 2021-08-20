Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $8.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $10.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $34.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. 1,863,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,401. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.