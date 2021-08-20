Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.85.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.