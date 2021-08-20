Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.85.
Planet Fitness stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
