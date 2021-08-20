Plasma Finance (PPAY) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $672,580.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00138429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00149355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,152.87 or 0.99970880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.00923525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00702111 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

