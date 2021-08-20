PlayGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,847.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $349,980.44 and approximately $2,847.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

