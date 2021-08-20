PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.71. 37,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,675,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $7,382,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
