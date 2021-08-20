PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.71. 37,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,675,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $7,382,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

