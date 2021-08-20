Plian Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,240.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $65,240.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00831015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 834,077,602 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

