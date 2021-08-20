Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Down 0.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 3,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,305,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,344,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,045,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.