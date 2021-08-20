Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

