Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $4,340,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

