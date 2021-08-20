Polker (PKR) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $844,150.99 and $42,946.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00150614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,182.45 or 1.00113567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.57 or 0.00907226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.70 or 0.06668304 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

