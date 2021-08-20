Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

