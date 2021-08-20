Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 107,473 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

