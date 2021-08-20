Populous (PPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.10 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00005564 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $145.04 million and $3.10 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

