Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of PRCH opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,234,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

