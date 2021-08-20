Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

