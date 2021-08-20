Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.75.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $98.74 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $803,420. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

