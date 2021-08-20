PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.20. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $160.56. 18,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

