Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

