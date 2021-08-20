Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Premier also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

