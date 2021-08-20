Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Premier traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 1741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

