Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.82. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

