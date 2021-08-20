Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,226 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.