Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

