Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.98.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,239,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,313 shares of company stock worth $2,797,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

