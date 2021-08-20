Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $802,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

