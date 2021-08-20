Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $835,000 Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,726,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.75. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

