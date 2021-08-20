Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 4,591.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,884,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,031,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.